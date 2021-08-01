Kelowna athlete places 3rd at CrossFit Games
An impressive showing for Kelowna's Brent Fikowski.
The 30 year-old placed third at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.
That earned him 80 thousand dollars US in prize money.
No games where held last year due to the pandemic.
Fikowski placed a disappointing 23rd in 2019 after finishing 2nd in 2017.
-
Evacuation order for White Rock Lake wildfireWhite Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold.
-
Update on wildfires burning in OkanaganAll three classified as 'out of control'.
-
Grass fires deliberately setNorth Okanagan RCMP asking for publics help to find who did it.
-
Victim clings to life after Kelowna shootingWest Kelowna man among those shot last night.
-
Slight increase in wildfires across BCcooler temperatures, light rain could bring some relief.
-
Heat warning endsRain is in the forecasts for later this week.
-
24 straight days with no rain!Kelowna saw 28 days of +30 degree temperatures in July.
-
Kelowna shootingTwo men suffer wounds.
-
Penny for your thoughtsPenny Oleksiak most decorated Canadian Olympic athlete ever.