Kelowna athlete places 3rd at CrossFit Games

brent-fikowski-1-1

An impressive showing for Kelowna's Brent Fikowski.

The 30 year-old placed third at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

That earned him 80 thousand dollars US in prize money.

No games where held last year due to the pandemic.

Fikowski placed a disappointing 23rd in 2019 after finishing 2nd in 2017.  

 

