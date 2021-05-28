Kelowna awesomeness

We are the envy of others....now its time to rub it in.

Tourism Kelowna is asking us to post photos on social media tomorrow during - the second annual 'Love for Kelowna Day'.

"People do it, but we want them to do it more and specifically on this day. We want people to celebrate the fact we live in this amazing place."

Spokesperson Carla Bechard says in a normal year, prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic, local tourism was a $2.1 billion industry, creating nearly 13 thousand jobs.

"We are hoping people go out and support their favourite places or do some research and go try something new that they have never tried before," Bechard added.