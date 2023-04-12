Kelowna based law firm wins Canada's Small & Medium Employer award

Pushor Mitchell LLP, a leading law firm in British Columbia, is proud to announce it has received Canada's Small and Medium Employer Award for 2023. Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition is presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc. and is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in creating a healthy and supportive workplace culture for their employees. The award recognizes companies who demonstrate leadership in areas such as Work Atmosphere; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Employee Communications; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.



“We are thrilled and honored to receive this award, especially this year as we are celebrating our 50th anniversary," said Joni Metherell, Managing Partner of Pushor Mitchell. "At Pushor Mitchell, we believe our employees are the foundation of our success, and we are incredibly proud of our team and the culture we have created together. This award is truly a reflection of our commitment to our core values of striving for excellence; giving back to community; and putting people first.”



“The employers chosen this year represent the ‘best of the best’ and many have pioneered initiatives that would have been unthinkable five years ago,” says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “These trailblazers are among the first in Canada to adopt new HR initiatives, such as offering permanent hybrid work options and removing formal caps on vacation allowance and paid time off. It’s a refreshing way to mark our 10th anniversary of the SME competition.” Leung further notes that “Employees take satisfaction in knowing that they helped shape the client experience in a tangible way and that they are an integral part of the company’s DNA.”



Pushor Mitchell LLP is a full-service law firm located in Kelowna, BC, with 36 lawyers offering legal services in over 25 areas of practice including Business Law, Family Law, First Nations, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Wills and Estates and more. The firm offers a range of programs and benefits to support its employees, including flexible work arrangements, wellness programs and professional development opportunities. For more information visit www.pushormitchell.com