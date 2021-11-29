Kelowna BC SPCA Hosting Drive-in Donation Event for Giving Tuesday

The BC SPCA Kelowna branch is hosting its first “Drive-in Donations” on Giving Tuesday, November 30th from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“We’re asking the public driving by us on Casorso to drop-off cash donations,” branch manager Sean Hogan says. “‘Giving Tuesday’ is a day when charities like ours try to raise much-needed dollars to support our mission work for the animals in our community.”

The BC SPCA Kelowna branch is located at 3785 Casorso Drive offering various programs and services aimed at preventing neglect and abuse of animals including domestic, farm and wildlife.

“Donations are a key way for us to be able to help thousands of animals each year,” Hogan said. “Supporters can drop off any type of donation, and for Giving Tuesday, we are asking for cash donations as they allow us the greatest flexibility when helping animals who come to us abandoned, injured, or simply in need of rehoming.

To donate online, visit www.spca.bc.ca/donations/kelowna or drop off your donation on Tuesday November 30th between 8am and 1pm.