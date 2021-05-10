Kelowna Becoming More Cyclist Friendly

Kelowna has acheived a bronze medal designation as a bicycle friendly city in Canada, and it's the first city in BC to get such a designation.

Mayor Colin Basran said, "I think this city has moved quite far in the last few years and, while I appreciate the award, it is bronze so we do have room to improve. I know council and staff are committed to doing that through our pedestrian and cycling master plan."

Signage and new bike racks are to be installed at select locations around the city.