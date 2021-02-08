Kelowna bidding for 2026 BC Summer Games

The City of Kelowna is putting forth a bid to host the 2026 BC Summer Games.

It carries a $110,000 price tag that will come from the city's Major Events Program.

The games bring together around 3,400 participants, ages 12 to 17, from eight zones across the province to compete in 21 different sports.

Kelowna hosted the games in 1980, 1994 and most recently in 2008.

If successful, it would generate an estimated $2 million for the economy and $50,000 to $200,000 for the Community Legacy fund.

School District 23 has given their support and agreed to provide transportation, venues and accomodations.

The games are scheduled to run from July 3rd to 26th.

