Kelowna Boat Show hitting the water for 2023

On Saturday, April 29 & Sunday, April 30, the Kelowna Boat Show will be returning to the City’s waterfront from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, hosted by Kelowna Yacht Club at its downtown location.

This engaging and lively event showcases the latest boats, marine products and services from top manufacturers and local vendors. The show is geared towards all boating and watersport enthusiasts, so whether you cruise, fish, sail or paddle, there will be something for everyone. Visitors of the show will have the opportunity to explore boats up close, compare different models and take advantage of exclusive show deals.

In addition to over 120 boats on display, the Kelowna Boat Show will also feature a variety of interactive exhibits and activities, including boating safety and a kid’s zone. The Kelowna Yacht Club clubhouse will also be open for the public, featuring a number of different food and beverage experiences.

“We are incredibly excited to have the Kelowna Boat Show returning this year,” says Thom Killingsworth, Executive Director of Kelowna Yacht Club. “With so many boats and marine products on display, there is certainly something for everyone.”

Entry to the Kelowna Boat Show is by donation, with all proceeds going towards the KYC Youth Sailing & Watersport Education department, which allows youth in our community the opportunity to safely experience being on the water.

For more information, visit www.kelownaboatshow.com.