Kelowna Breweries take honours at Penticton beer festival

The Okanagan Fest of Ale took place in Penticton BC on April 14th & 15th. Over 65 breweries and cideries from all over BC attended the festival, as they have every year since 1996 making it one of the largest and longest running annual beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest.

This year’s event may have been the busiest ever as the first in the post-covid era attracting thousands of visitors from all around the province.

Kelowna’s craft beer community was well-represented at the show with entries from 14 different breweries, some of which won awards from the official judging panel:

Lakesider Brewing (West Kelowna) won Best Fruit Beer for their Sunkissed Apricot Wheat Ale

Vice & Virtue Brewing (North End) won Best Hazy/New England IPA for their Brave New World NEIPA

Copper Brewing (Landmark District) won the People’s Choice award for their Lemon Drop Sour Ale

“It is so encouraging to see Kelowna’s breweries earning recognition among the province’s best. It goes to show that Kelowna is now a top destination for great craft beer” said Kieren Armour, member of the Central Okanagan Brewer’s Association. “We are extremely proud of the quality and diversity of craft beer experiences that are now available in the Central Okanagan. It is such an exciting time for craft beer in the Okanagan.”

Kelowna’s craft beer industry has experienced significant growth in recent years and is now home to more than 20 craft breweries.

The next big craft beer festival in the Okanagan will be the Kelowna Beer Festival at city park on May 13th (sold out), where the majority of Kelowna’s craft breweries will showcase their unique and exciting brews.