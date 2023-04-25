Kelowna Business awarded for safe collection, storage, and management of used oil and antifreeze

BC Used Oil Management Assosication (BCUOMA) announced the winners of their fourth annual Top Collector Awards and Great Canadian Oil Change (Kelowna-Richter), Kelowna has made the list, along with 29 additional B.C. businesses.

BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced the winners of their fourth annual Top Collector Awards. 30 B.C. public recycling centres have been honored for their exemplary performance and dedication to the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2022.

“I am so proud of these collectors and how they have been operating their businesses,” said David Lawes, CEO, BC Used Oil Management Association. “Our ability to properly recycle and re-introduce used materials back into B.C.’s circular economy is important work that requires growing infrastructure to enable safe collection, handling, and storage. Every single one of these collectors contributes to keeping our local communities stronger and healthier due to their ongoing commitment to keeping oil, filters, antifreeze and their containers, out of landfills.”



BCUOMA’s criteria to determine the top collectors included:

The total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the RCF location. The total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s RCF program. A demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

2022 Top Collector Award winners:

Rank City Name 1 Burnaby City of Burnaby Eco-Centre 2 Abbotsford GFL Environmental Depot 3 Maple Ridge Ridge Meadows Recycling Society 4 Victoria Hartland Landfill 5 Aldergrove Aldergrove Return-It Depot 6 Williams Lake Jepson Petroleum Ltd 7 Surrey Semiahmoo Bottle Depot 8 Prince Rupert Petro Canada (Prince Rupert - Marina) 9 Quesnel Jepson Petroleum Ltd. 10 Surrey Titanium Ford 11 Duncan Bings Creek Recycling Centre 12 Vernon Interior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd. 13 Mission Mission Recycling Depot 14 Richmond City of Richmond Recycling Depot 15 Kamloops Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. 16 Fort St. John Fort St. John Co-op Association - 100 Ave 17 Princeton Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd. 18 Kelowna Great Canadian Oil Change (Kelowna-Richter) 19 Castlegar Ernie's Used Auto Parts 20 Vancouver South Van Bottle Depot 21 Prince George Jepson Petroleum Ltd. 22 Terrace Petro Canada 23 Coquitlam Mr. Lube #159 24 North Vancouver North Shore Recycling and Waste Centre 25 Lower Nicola Lower Nicola Eco-Depot (TNRD) 26 Chilliwack Chilliwack Bottle Depot 27 100 Mile House Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. 28 Victoria GFL Environmental Depot 29 Prince George Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill 30 Coquitlam United Boulevard Recycling and Waste Centre

“We have five new public recycling centres making their debut on the list this year, including Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd. in Princeton, Great Canadian Oil Change (Richter Street) in Kelowna, Mr. Lube #159 in Coquitlam, North Shore Recycling and Waste Centre in North Vancouver, and United Boulevard Recycling and Waste Centre in Coquitlam,” said Lawes.

For the third year in a row, BCUOMA selected one outstanding recycling centre as the Most Improved for increasing its collection of used oil and antifreeze materials by the largest percentage.

2022 Most Improved Award Winner

Aldergrove Aldergrove Return-It Depot

BCUOMA also introduced a new award for 2022 that recognizes the top government facility.

2022 Government Facility Award Winner

Richmond City of Richmond Recycling Depot

“Our partnerships with local governments, regional districts and municipalities are key to the success of our recycling program. We appreciate all the work these groups do to ensure their residents have access to convenient and free recycling facilities that are safe and easy to use,” said Lawes.

“The City of Richmond has a long-standing commitment to support and encourage our residents to use our recycling infrastructure to divert waste from landfills,” said Mayor Malcolm Brodie, City of Richmond. “This award is further recognition of the work and dedication of Council and City staff to create a greener environment by expanding the number of items accepted for recycling. Our award-winning Recycling Depot continues to provide a convenient, one-stop drop-off location for residents to reuse, repurpose and recycle multiple items including oil.”

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. BCUOMA’s infrastructure grant program requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing, and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient, and environmentally acceptable options. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in a BCUOMA infrastructure grant can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.

Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated public recycling centres it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails, and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze. A comprehensive listing of all the public recycling centres across B.C. can be found at https://bcusedoil.com/find-a-recycling-centre.

BCUOMA would like to acknowledge that the used oil recycling facilities listed above are located on traditional territories of First Nations people from across British Columbia.

About BC Used Oil Management Association

Formed in 2003, the British Columbia Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) is a collaborative, not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC. Each year approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through BCUOMA’s network of public recycling centres and generators across the province. Assisted by manufacturers and first sellers of oil and antifreeze products, BCUOMA’s goal is to provide all British Columbians with a convenient, free, and eco-friendly way to recycle program materials. For general BCUOMA information, visit https://bcusedoil.com.