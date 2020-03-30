Kelowna bylaw officers ramping up enforcement.

In light of new provincial orders, Kelowna bylaw officers will be acting as educators to anyone not complying with physical distancing in parks and businesses.

In a video conference Monday, Mayor Colin Basran said any situations of continued non-compliance will be reported to RCMP.

“In Kelowna, the RCMP has been handling the majority of these complaints as they have both the jurisdiction and the authority to do so. The City is working with the RCMP to assume first response duties and is working with Interior Health to ensure clear, consistent and responsive processes are in place said Basran”

He said the City has also identified a list of public buildings and spaces to be used if the pandemic overwhelms existing services.

This includes food warehouses, care homes, isolation areas and hospitals.

City Manager Doug Gilchrist said the provincial order does allow bylaw officers to do little bit more than in the past.

“But really it’s monitoring, providing warnings and educating the public about appropriate protocols for their businesses. They have made some stops in at businesses that hadn’t been complying. Largely, the RCMP have been doing that but our bylaw officers will be ramping up some of those conversations if people do not comply.”

He said the City is hopeful its residents will do the right thing and follow the orders.

Gilchrist added the City has increased security in certain locations to ensure safety of businesses.