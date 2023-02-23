Kelowna cancer survivor to lead InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care Rain Walk

In a time where more cancer patients than ever before are enrolling in InspireHealth’s supportive cancer care programs and services, Kelowna’s Anjali Coyle credits the organization for changing her life and is encouraging people to participate in their upcoming Rain Walk Event on March 4.

“My time with an InspireHealth clinician was life changing during an extremely challenging time in my life and I want more people to know this kind of help is available, and at no cost,” said Anjali Coyle, cancer survivor and Kelowna InspireHealth ambassador. “Part way through my cancer journey, I was extremely hesitant to go through some of the next treatments. My InspireHealth clinician reframed these for me in a way that aligned with my values. She made me feel seen and heard and used analogies that made the treatments make sense. All my doctors have been wonderful, but what this one offered focused on me, and not the treatment - no one had given me that before.”

Support services at InspireHealth are offered at no charge to British Columbians and include physician led services to cancer patients including comprehensive support for mental health (one-on-one counselling, group sessions), nutrition (nutrition services and education), support for treatment side effects, exercise therapy for improved recovery before and after surgery, and stress reduction such as meditation, supportive group workshops, and yoga classes.

“During these last few years of unprecedented levels of uncertainty and isolation for cancer patients, we continue to see an increased number of patients with more complex cases and in more emotional distress,” said Loveena Chera, CEO InspireHealth. “Because of this we are seeing our patients engaging in our programs more than ever before with a 135% increase (over 20,000 more patient visits annually). We are also seeing a significant increase in the number of patients with mental health concerns needing multiple one-on-one supportive care visits with our clinical team.”

Anjali Coyle adds, “The need for supportive cancer care has never been greater. Please join me at InspireHealth’s Rain Walk event to help raise funds dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and quality of life of cancer patients and their loved ones. These are essential services for people with cancer in British Columbia.”

Kelowna’s Rain Walk event begins at 9:30 am on March 4th at the Kelowna Innovation Centre, 460 Doyle Way. More information can be found here: www.inspirehealth.ca/rainwalk

All InspireHealth Rain Walk fundraising efforts go towards operating its three supportive care cancer centres in Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna as well as its virtual classes and counselling for cancer patients and their caregivers.