Kelowna Celebrates Canada Day

After a two-year hiatus, preparations for the award-winning annual “Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna” community festival are again underway at Festivals Kelowna. Welcoming tens of thousands of locals back to downtown Kelowna in celebration of Canada’s birthday on July 1st , this event offers much to see and do, from live music to kid’s activities, crafts to dog shows, food to shopping. An important element of this annual celebration are the artisans, food trucks, home-based businesses, community groups, and non-profit organizations who all take part.

“Kelowna’s Canada Day festival is one of the largest and best attended community events each year with more than 55,000 people through the different venues over the course of the day,” explains Renata Mills, Executive Director, Festivals Kelowna. “As we all emerge from 2 years of few to no festivals, we are very excited to invite participants for our activity and vending areas. There are opportunities open for local artists, small or homebased businesses, and community groups to promote and sell their products or services to a huge number of people in one day for a low cost. These different groups and vendors really enhance the festival and give our patrons another cool activity to explore.”

So long as the items are suitable for an all-ages audience, applications will be accepted on a “first come, first served” basis for multiple activity areas including the “Made in Canada Marketplace”, a showcase of local and regional artist’s original handcrafted products, the “Canada Day Bazaar” featuring products and services from small and home-based businesses, the “Community Showcase” which provides space for local non-profits to connect with the community in a fun way, and the “Kids Zone” where groups can host an activity to connect with the community and share their information in a unique way. Businesses looking to connect their brand with Kelowna’s residents and visitors can also play a part in Canada Day through various exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.

Interested participants can download applications at www.festivalskelowna.com and follow the link to the “Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna” page. Additional information about criteria for eligible products is also available by contacting Festivals Kelowna at 250-868-3326 or 250- 868-3307. Business exploring exhibitor or sponsorship opportunities should contact Renata Mills directly at 250-868-3326.

Festivals Kelowna produces community focused, arts-based festivals and programs. With a family-friendly approach, we strive to enhance the lifestyle of our residents and visitors through positive experiences