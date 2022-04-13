Kelowna Celebrates Neighbour Day on May 1st

Kelowna’s seventh annual Neighbour Day is coming up on Sunday, May 1. Celebrate the day by meeting new neighbours, holding a get-together or performing a random act of neighbourliness.

“Neighbour Day is the perfect opportunity to connect with those who live around you,” says Tanya Sletten, Community Development Coordinator. “Knowing your neighbours can help decrease social isolation, increase feelings of safety, and provide opportunities to have fun with others. Getting involved in Neighbour Day doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, it can be as simple as taking the time to welcome a new neighbour to the area, hosting a block barbecue, or having neighbours over for tea.”

Residents can submit their pledge to participate in Neighbour Day at kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods .

All registrants will receive a Neighbour Day celebration package that includes swag, a Neighbour Day poster, and resources to help easily connect neighbours. Plus, those who submit their Neighbour Day pledge by Monday, April 25 will also be entered for a chance to win one of two prizes: the use of the Meet Your Street Kit for your Neighbour Day plans or a $50 gift card to use toward your celebrations.

Neighbour Day photos and stories can be shared via email at neighbourhoods@kelowna.ca or by using #NeighbourDayKelowna on social media.

For more information about Neighbour Day and how to get involved, or to learn more about the Strong Neighbourhoods program, including grant opportunities to enhance your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.