Kelowna charities to benefit from charity auction for signed Rockets game-worn helmets

The Kelowna Rockets and RE/MAX Kelowna have partnered up to auction off the Rockets game-worn black helmets from the 2022-23 season. All helmets have been signed and come with a certificate of authenticity from the Rockets organization.

Helmets in the auction include the CCM Super Tacks X, which features a continuous fit liner was engineered using state-of-the-art 3D printed Nest Tech technology throughout the helmet, it retails for $529.99 brand new. The other style of helmet that is available is the CCM Tacks 710, which retails for $219.99 brand new. All of the helmets also come with a CCM Pro Visor.

The auction will take place from Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 12:00 pm PT to June 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm PT. To visit the auction please click here.

The Auction is in Canadian dollars, items can only be shipped within Canada and to the United States. Winners will be contacted directly by the Kelowna Rockets organization for payment following the auction.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the RE/MAX Realtors Legacy Fund which includes local charities:

-Central Okanagan Food Bank

-Arion Therapeutic Farm

– Kelowna SPCA

– Third Space

– Jo Annas House

-Central Okanagan Search and Rescue