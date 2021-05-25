Kelowna church issued fine

Kelowna RCMP issued a fine to a local church following a gathering in contravention of the current Public Health Order.

Last Wednesday, just before 7:40 pm, Kelowna RCMP received a report that a church was allegedly having a gathering indoors contrary to the Provincial Public Health Order. Police attended, conducted an independent investigation and determined that a number of people were on site.

Police spoke with a representative of the church, explained the current COVID-19 regulations and restrictions and the consequences for failing to abide by the Public Health Order. Police ultimately issued a violation ticket under the Emergency Program Act for allegedly organizing or hosting a non-compliant event, which carries a fine amount of $2,300.

“We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission,” says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment. “While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions under the Emergency Program Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, to keep our community safe.”