Kelowna City Council highlights for April 3

Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 3, 2023.

Climate change

Council heard that staff are developing a Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy to guide how the community can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while also ensuring Kelowna is prepared for climate change impacts. The City wants to hear the opportunities and challenges facing the community and how the City can support and encourage action to become a community resilient to climate change. Residents are encouraged to provide their input on how the City can support climate action by filling out the survey at getinvolved.kelowna.ca and/or attending the open house at Parkinson Recreation Centre on April 18 from 3-6pm.

Meet Me On Bernard

Council agreed to close Bernard Avenue to vehicles in the 200-block starting on the May long weekend, with an option for businesses in the 300-500 blocks to expand their sidewalk patios into the adjacent parking stall. Full closure will begin July 1, although City staff and the Downtown Kelowna Association are researching further whether the 400 and 500 blocks should fully close.

Free downtown parking and transit

Council agreed to provide complimentary city-wide transit service and up to two hours of complimentary on-street parking downtown on the five Saturdays in December 2023, as well as an additional two hours of complimentary parking on two additional Saturdays in April and September. At the Downtown Kelowna Association’s request, the City has offered complimentary on-street Saturday parking in the downtown core during December for the past 28 years. Complimentary transit is a new initiative to support alternate modes of transportation and increase transit ridership.