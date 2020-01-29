Kelowna City Council highlights - January 27, 2020

Farm worker housing

Council considered a request to amend a zoning bylaw to allow for temporary farm worker housing for up to 70 workers at 2975 Gallagher Drive. The property is farmed by Coral Beach Farms Ltd., which employs nearly 1,000 staff over more than 1,100 acres in the peak summer season, with roughly 60% of seasonal staff brought in under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program (SAWP) program from Mexico and Jamaica. Council gave first reading to the proposed amendment and forwarded the proposal to the February 25 public hearing.

Childcare centre

A development permit for a new childcare centre at 950 Dilworth Drive was issued by Council. The property includes the Dilworth Soccer Park on the southern portion of the site. The YMCA has secured a lease with School District No. 23 and plans to construct the new childcare centre on the northern portion of the property.