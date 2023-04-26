Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for April 24

Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 24, 2023.

Council approves 2023 Financial Plan

Kelowna Council approved the City’s final 2023 Financial Plan, aligning project and program investments with Council priorities. The adopted tax demand was set at 3.78 per cent and includes the introduction of a one-per-cent public safety levy to fund the addition of six new RCMP members, four firefighters and four bylaw officers –key investments to address Council’s crime & safety priority. Of the $176.6 million total taxation demand, Community Safety represents the largest investment at 34 per cent, followed by Infrastructure (33 per cent) and the Fire Department (13 per cent).

Temple rezoning application goes to public hearing

Council decided to send to public hearing a rezoning application for land on Benvoulin Road to create a site for a new Kelowna Sikh temple, or gurdwara. No date has yet been set for the public hearing, but will be advertised when a date is set, with details at kelowna.ca.

Supportive housing approved

A new women’s shelter received approval from Council for construction in the Pandosy urban centre. New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society Inc. will operate the housing, which will feature both shelter and supportive housing services. The 34-unit, five-storey building will be located on Richter Street.