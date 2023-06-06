Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for June 5

Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on June 5, 2023.

Movement study

Council heard key findings and recommendations from the Central Okanagan Regional Goods Movement Study. The study found that less than two per cent of trucks on Highway 97 are passing entirely through the Central Okanagan region, but rather the majority serve local businesses and residents in the region.

Cold Weather Support Plan funding

Council supported a grant application to UBCM for funding to develop an Extreme Cold Weather Support Plan for People Sheltering Outdoors in Kelowna project. Through this grant funding, the City wants to complete an Asset and Resources System Map and a subsequent Response Plan.

Alcohol in parks

Council agreed to a pilot project allowing alcohol in three City parks — Waterfront Park, Kinsmen Park, and Boyce Gyro Park, between noon and 9pm. The one-year trial project is July 4 through October 6, 2023. No glass containers are permitted.

Crime reduction task force

Thirteen Kelowna residents were appointed to the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction. Appointees to the task force are subject matter experts in law, social services, Indigenous services, policing, local government, business, and education. Mayor Dyas will chair the group. Addressing crime and safety is one of Council’s priorities, and the task force will provide recommendations to Council on community-driven initiatives to reduce crime in Kelowna.