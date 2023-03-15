Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for March 13

Here are the more notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on March 13, 2023.

Transportation strategy

BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff presented results of the Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy to Council. The presentation highlights several key recommendations including roadway improvements such as Commonwealth Road and the Clement Ave Extension, an eastbound bus-only lane on the WR Bennett Bridge and transit lanes along Highway 97 in Kelowna, and improvements to active transportation infrastructure. The strategy aligns provincial and municipal priorities, meaning the path forward to fund, design and build the critical transportation infrastructure needed to support our growing community is now in place and next steps can be advanced.

Coronation Avenue development

Council gave first reading to a rezoning for a nine-unit townhouse proposal at 979 and 983 Coronation Ave. The applications is for eight, three-storey two-bedroom units and one, two-storey bachelor unit. Council forwarded the proposal to the April 18, 2023 public hearing.

Pandosy area apartment

Council issued a development permit for a four-storey apartment building at 453 Osprey Ave. The building with 44 units will include nine, two-bedroom with dens, 26 two-bedroom units, and nine one bedroom with dens. Also included are 52 resident parking stalls, eight visitor stalls and 35 long-term bicycle stalls.

Poverty reduction grant

Staff sought Council support to apply to Union of BC Municipalities for a grant to develop a food security plan. The Kelowna Food Systems Mapping and Innovation Project will develop a Food Systems Map and a framework to support the development of a food hub model in Kelowna, through the collaborative systems mapping and action work. This framework will work towards addressing issues related to poverty and to support the ongoing implementation of the Regional Poverty Reduction Plan.