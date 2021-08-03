Kelowna clinic extended

Interior Health, Kelowna Yacht Club and the Downtown Business Association are continuing their partnership and extending the drop-in immunization clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club through to Monday, August 9th.

Anyone who has not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or is 28 days past their first dose is welcome to drop in for their immunization and support the fight against COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan.

The clinic is one of many clinics being hosted in Interior Health as part of the Province’s Vax for B.C. campaign.

Drop-In Vaccinations: Location: Kelowna Yacht Club, 1370 Water St.

Time: Saturday, July 30 to Monday, Aug. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Who: Anyone eligible for their first or second dose of COVID-19.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.