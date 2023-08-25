Kelowna clinic offering free group counselling to residents displaced and affected by wildfire

The Okanagan has been ravaged by fires for the last few weeks causing at least 90 residents to lose their homes in the Kelowna area.

“Losing your home, your family, your sense of safety, security, and what is routine is traumatizing to the psyche, nervous system and community,” shares Kelowna resident and owner of Empathica Counselling, Alison Huggins, MCC, RCC.

Started by Allie Huggins and operated from downtown Kelowna, BC, Empathica Counselling (empathicacounselling.com) is an online and in-person, female owned and operated online and in-person clinic offering accessible counselling services across Canada.

“Empathica Counselling works with over a dozen practitioners to provide trauma informed conselling to a range of Canadians. We aim to make counselling fun, friendly, and accepting of a range of experience levels.” (Alison Huggins)

Allie Huggins’ family has been affected personally by the wildfires.

“Everyone in our community knows someone affected by the wildfires. You cannot talk to anyone without feeling their impact. My own mother and father who are in their 60s, were evacuated from their home in West Kelowna Estates. I spent that first night watching the fire inch towards our neighborhood from the rooftop of my building downtown, not knowing if I’d ever see it again. Many of the residents were with me, and most of them were in some way connected. One neighbor was distraught as we saw Traders Cove be ravaged in less than an hour. He’d spent his life building houses in that area, and felt devastated for families. We were one of the lucky ones who did not lose our family home, solely due to the fighter fighting efforts. The fire came up to our backyard. Unfortunately, many of our friends in the community were not so lucky. Even if insurance comes through and people rebuild, there’s an emotional and psychological toll to losing everything in a moment's notice. I’m glad no lives were lost.” (Alison Huggins)

“You do not have to go far to know that the people we are used to seeing at our grocery stores, shops, neighbourhoods and wherever you grab your coffee is either mourning their own loss or conflicted with the loss of someone they know. There is also a general fear that next year, these fires may get worse, and there is more danger to come, so as we prepare and protect our properties fearing that next year it could be us, we need to offer the same support to our mental and physical health that we do to our landscape.” (Alison Huggins)

As fire and rescue, and front line emergency workers and volunteers support BC through this time, Allie Huggins believes that there is one area missing in our fight against our wildfires.

“Sure, there are grounding techniques you can watch on YouTube, and reels that share the same tips on anxiety, but what people need most when separated from their homes and way of living is to be brought closer to their community, and to talk. We need to start thinking of mental health supports as the same as shelter and physical supports. That is where I want my clinic to help.” (Alison Huggins)

Huggins, whose clinic is located on 1462 B St. Paul Street in Downtown Kelowna has dedicated her clinic September 3, October 8 and November 12 from 2 to 4 PM for anyone interested in receiving free group therapy to join. Huge thanks to Brittni Plato and her

team from Stabucks on Harvey Street who will be donating coffee and supplies for the event, and Nicole Bos and her team from Save On Foods on Cooper Road have generously donated cookies, food and refreshments.

“It is not just people who are displaced from their home affected, but volunteers who may not have insurance, the families of first responders, and seniors and people in our community whose stability in their social networks has changed with the sudden demand

to protect our friends, families, businesses, and homes from the wildfires. We are thankful as a community to help.” (Alison Huggins)

How to Attend:

Come as you are. Space will be limited but we will not turn anyone away. There will be coffee and refreshments and time after the group therapy session to meet one another and make new supports and friends.

Date and Time: Sunday, September 3, October 8, November 12, 2023 from 2 to 4 PM

Location: 1462 B St. Paul Street, Kelowna, BC, Buzzer: HUGGINS

What to bring: Just yourself! There will be food and drinks available.