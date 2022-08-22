Kelowna Community Theatre kicks off turning 60 by launching new box office

Just in time for its 60th anniversary season, Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT) announces the launch of its own, in-house box office. Theatregoers can now purchase tickets for upcoming KCT events directly through theatre.kelowna.ca, or in person at the Theatre at 1375 Water Street.

“With this being our diamond anniversary year, we’re especially excited to bring this new service to the community,” said Caroline Ivey, Manager at Kelowna Community Theatre. “Bringing our box office services in-house means it’s easier than ever to see it live in Kelowna. We're now a one-stop shop for residents and visitors looking to enjoy world-class live entertainment.”

In past years, KCT patrons could purchase tickets from a variety of third-party ticketing vendors. “This approach worked well for ticketing individual shows, but it meant that patrons had fewer opportunities to stop by the Theatre itself,” said Ivey. “Our new Box Office shrinks the distance between the KCT team and our patrons, leaving us better positioned to provide outstanding customer service, and an unforgettable experience.”

Hosting box office services directly through the Theatre also means patrons can shop for tickets with confidence amid a rise in the number of online ticket resellers. Having one central location for ticket sales, run by City staff, means KCT patrons can be sure they’re getting tickets from presenters and performers at fair prices.

The KCT Box Office launches August 19 at 1375 Water Street and online at theatre.kelowna.ca. Learn more about KCT, including upcoming concerts and performances, at theatre.kelowna.ca.