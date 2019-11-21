Kelowna Council

Harvey Avenue multi-family

Council did not support a proposed rezoning that would see an older home at 757 Harvey Avenue demolished for a three-storey, eight-unit townhouse development. Council agreed that the site needs more density than was proposed.

Sproul Farm House site

A proposal for a five-storey, 90-unit multi-family development with commercial units along Hwy 33 East was considered by Council. Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to the Dec. 3 public hearing. The property is listed on the Kelowna Heritage Registry as the Sproul Farm House (believed to have been built in 1906) is currently on the site. Portions of the home will be incorporated into the proposed development.

Transportation master plan

Council heard an update on planning for the Transportation Master Plan, which includes more than 400 potential projects, programs and policies collected through the first two phases of planning. The nine options include maintenance and renewal, education and incentives, shared mobility and new tech, neighbourhood streets, biking, transit, multi-modal urban corridors, road improvements and the Clement/Highway 33 extension project. The next step to completing the Plan is an online budget tool for residents to determine which of the nine options should receive the highest priority. Visit www.kelowna.ca/transportation to participate.