Kelowna council highlights

Multifamily on Cedar

Council considered a rezoning request for a six-storey condo building at 417 Cedar Avenue, mid-block between Pandosy and Abbott. The proposal for 17 units includes one live-work unit to provide a commercial element onto Cedar Avenue. Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to the May 11 public hearing.

Cultural facilities master plan

Council agreed to the proposed recommendations in the draft Cultural Facilities Master Plan.

The plan explores how facilities are used throughout the city, the opportunities and challenges related to municipal cultural facilities, and what next steps are needed to enhance Kelowna’s cultural space to meet current and future needs. Cultural events attract nearly 1.5 million people each year in Kelowna, including more than 416,000 at municipal cultural facilities.

Highway 97 and Leckie Rd improvements

As part of a partnership between the City of Kelowna, Ministry of Transportation, and Costco, Council agreed to spend $500,000 for the City’s share of improvements at the Hwy.97/Leckie intersection. The Hwy 97 corridor between Spall and Hwy 33 is one of the busiest areas in the city from a traffic perspective and is also experiencing significant development pressures. Traffic modelling determined that improvements to the Hwy 97 and Leckie intersection are required and are not solely related to the Costco project. Costs will be recovered over the next several years.

E-scooters

Council approved a bylaw change allowing people to ride both private and shared e-scooters as part of the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project.