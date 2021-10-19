Kelowna Council Highlights

Former RCMP site development

Council considered a rezoning request for a 13-storey mixed-use development at the site of the former RCMP building on Doyle Avenue. The proposal by Rise Commercial Developments includes 6,000 -sq-ft of public amenity space, retail space, and 10 storeys of rental housing. Council gave first reading and forwarded the proposal to the November 16 public hearing.

Richter Street multifamily

A rezoning request for 1875 Richter Street was considered by Council. The proposal for a three-storey, 20-unit rental project of one-bedroom units includes 20 parking stalls and a secure bike storage area. The property was home to J.N. Thompson House on the Kelowna Heritage Register, and has been relocated to a property in East Kelowna. Council gave first reading and forwarded the proposal to the November 16 public hearing.

Cawston Avenue multifamily

Council OK’d a development permit for a project at 604 Cawston Avenue. The proposal includes 49 residential units (four townhomes plus 45 apartment units), and a school on the third level. The building includes a mix of private outdoor spaces and a community roof-top amenity space with gardening spaces. The project went to public hearing September 21.

Fines for attracting wildlife

Council approved an amendment to the Solid Waste Management Bylaw, allowing for Bylaw officers to educate and/or issue a $150 fine to homeowners for attracting wildlife with garbage, bird feeders, compost, etc. The Central Okanagan Regional District recently approved a similar amendment and is pilot testing wildlife resistant garbage carts for possible future use. As the city continues to grow, interactions between residents and wildlife are becoming more common.