Kelowna Council Highlights December 9

2020 Financial Plan

Council heard details of the Provisional 2019 Financial Plan, ahead of budget deliberations on Thursday, Dec. 12. The budget proposes an overall taxation demand increase of 3.9 per cent, including 2.08 per cent for the general municipal tax demand and 1.82 per cent infrastructure levy. Read the 2020 Financial Plan or visit kelowna.ca/budget for more information about the budget and its process. Tune-in to Council deliberations on Thursday, Dec. 12 at starting at 9 am via the Castanet Council link.

Official Community Plan engagement results

Council was updated on the feedback received as part of the public engagement for Phase 3 of 2040 Official Community Plan Update process. While much of the discussion and deliverables to date has focused on high level visioning for the Plan and identifying values and key concepts, the discussion now shifts to more detailed work, and ultimately a draft OCP for Council to consider in 2020.

45th Annual Community and Civic Award nominations open

Council heard that nominations are open for the 45th Annual Civic and Community Awards. The annual event includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmentalists and businesses. Nominations are due Friday, February 14, 2020, and can be submitted by email or hard copy. Nomination forms can be found at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

Lake Ave dog beach

A permanent off-leash dog beach will be established at Lake Avenue, following a successful two-year trial. The trial considered water quality, community feedback, service requests, and considerations from Community Policing in the neighbourhood. Suggestions from the community included better fencing, improved signage, and the addition of a doggie bag dispenser.