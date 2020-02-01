Kelowna Council to discuss downtown apartment building

City council is taking their first look at a proposal on Monday for a 6 ½ storey apartment building in downtown Kelowna.

The applicant is looking to change the land designation from MRM – Multiple Unit Residential Medium Density to MXR – Mixed Use Residential / Commercial and rezone the property from the RU2 – Medium Lot Housing zone to the C7 – Central Business Commercial zone.

City Planner Aaron Thibeault said this will accommodate the density, mix of uses and parking requirements.

“In the recent past, those apartment buildings were permitted to go up to 4, 4 ½ storeys but over the past five or five years, those buildings have now been allowed to go up to six stories and so we generally consider 6 storey apartment buildings in the mid-rise category and so that’s precisely what we want to see in this location,” said Thibeault.

The site at the corner of Richter St. and Cawston Ave. is too far from retail corridors to be suitable for commercial uses.

In order to ensure the C7 zoning will not be used for commercial uses at this site, a covenant will be required on Title limiting development to residential uses, with the potential for live/work units on the ground floor.

“It’s sort of an arrangement where it's basically a residential unit where you can operate a home based business out of it. It is a commercial use but it is relatively low intensive and so it’s normally permissible in residential zones,” said Thibeault.

He added that the development permit, which is not being formally considered by city council yet, proposes 73 units.

“The downtown urban centre is precisely where the City wants to see the most growth in terms of our residential units, as well as employment. We definitely want to push the density there so this project makes sense in that location.”

If approved, the project will be forward to public hearing on February 25th.