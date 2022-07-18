Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge Seeks Re-eleciton

It's been an honour to serve the residents of Kelowna over the last 4 years.

As Canada's fastest growing community, there is much more work to do.

Today I have launched enCOURAGE Kelowna 2022, a re-election campaign focused on community priorities: safety, housing, transportation and the environment.

Serving people in Kelowna has been the greatest honour of my life.

The Civic Election happens October 15.