Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge Seeks Re-eleciton

It's been an honour to serve the residents of Kelowna over the last 4 years. 

As Canada's fastest growing community, there is much more work to do. 

Today I have launched enCOURAGE Kelowna 2022, a re-election campaign focused on community priorities: safety, housing, transportation and the environment.

Serving people in Kelowna has been the greatest honour of my life. 

The Civic Election happens October 15.

