Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge Seeks Re-eleciton
It's been an honour to serve the residents of Kelowna over the last 4 years.
As Canada's fastest growing community, there is much more work to do.
Today I have launched enCOURAGE Kelowna 2022, a re-election campaign focused on community priorities: safety, housing, transportation and the environment.
Serving people in Kelowna has been the greatest honour of my life.
The Civic Election happens October 15.
-
New Operating Rooms Coming to KGHPeople in the Interior will soon see an increase in surgical capacity as Interior Health adds five new operating rooms (OR): two at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and three at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops, along with increased supports for staff.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau Rides into TownIt's a quick tour.
-
Police respond to weekend drowning reported on Wood Lake near Lake CountryOfficers from the Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP detachments responded Saturday (July 16) at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a drowning incident on Wood Lake .
-
COSAR and KFD called to aid injured cyclist on Myra CanyonCentral Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) were called on Saturday (July 16) to a cyclist in distress on Myra Canyon.
-
Reiswig Regional Park Swimming advisory no longer in placeA Swimming/Beach Water Quality Advisory in place since July 4 has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.
-
Nohomin Creek Wildfire still considered "Out of Control"The Nohomin Creek Wildfire burning out of control near Lytton is now reported at 1,700 hectares and growing as of Sunday (June 17).
-
RDCO update on Mission Creek Greenway and Glen Canyon closuresA section of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail is open once again for visitors.
-
Third Hotel Coming to YLW AreaDuring Tuesday’s Public Hearing and Council meeting City Council gave second and third reading moving forward the development of an Argus Properties Ltd. hotel to be built on Fleet Court, directly across from Kelowna International Airport.
-
Parents Urged to Register Kids Under 5 for Covid VaccinationApproximately 208,000 eligible infants and children in British Columbia between six months and four years of age will soon be able to receive vaccine protection against COVID-19.