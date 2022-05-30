Kelowna Couple Victims of Naked Car Jacker

On May, 28 2022 at approximately 6:40 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP received a report that a vehicle had been stolen directly from it’s owners near the Apple Bowl, 1555 Burtch Rd, Kelowna.

The owner and his wife were sitting in the vehicle when an unknown intoxicated and unclothed man, opened the unlocked trunk hatch, jumped in and told them to drive.

The victims where frightened and drove a block to Harvey & Burtch before exiting the vehicle at which point the man then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in their vehicle.

The vehicle was located approximately 45 minutes later after, the male had abandoned the vehicle, ran through a yard and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly with the same intent on stealing it. In this instance he was unsuccessful.

RCMP frontline members flooded the area and where able to locate and arrest the man with out incident. The investigation is still ongoing, but it’s anticipated that he will face multiple charges including possession of stolen property.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and vigilant citizens, a quick arrest was made without any injuries,” said Constable. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP Media Unit.

The vehicle was undamaged and returned to its owner along with all their personal property.