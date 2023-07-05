Kelowna Courthouse evacuated after threat made to building

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a threat against the Kelowna Courthouse in the 1300 block of Water Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday July 5, 2023.

As a precautionary measure police cordoned off the area, and closed down Water Street to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the Queensway Bus Loop to Cawston Avenue. RCMP officers along with the BC Sheriffs evacuated the Courthouse also as a precaution while the investigation unfolded.

The Courthouse was cleared and employees are now back in the building continuing their day. The incident is still being investigated by police.

The Kelowna RCMP thank the public for staying out of the area while the investigation was taking place.