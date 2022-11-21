iHeartRadio

Kelowna distracted drivers hit by police blitz: ticket issued every six minutes


Distracted Driving

In a two-hour span on November 17, 2022 the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Unit conducted a distracted driving blitz in the 600 block of Raymer Avenue within a school zone. 

During that time frame Officers issued 20 distracted driving tickets while another ten drivers managed to avoid a fine only because Officers were unable to keep up.

“Considering this location was inside a school zone and the roads being icy, these numbers are very concerning to all us” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Every distracted driving ticket comes with a $368 fine and adds four driver penalty points to your driving record. This could result in a further penalty, if a driver has four or more points at the end of 12 months that person will pay a Driver Penalty Point (DPP) premium.

On average, 76 people die yearly in crashes where distracted driving is a contributing factor. It is responsible for over one-quarter (27%) of all car crash fatalities in BC.

Using a hand-held device has been prohibited in BC since 2010, including while stopped at a red light or stop sign. Stats are from ICBC.

