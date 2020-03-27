Kelowna Doctor calls for donations of PPE

There is currently a critical shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers in Canada

PPE (Personal protective equipment) refers to the equipment needed to limit the spread of the Covid-19 from one person to another, specifically in the healthcare setting. PPE includes masks, gowns, gloves and face shields/goggles.

We have all been hearing for weeks now that the country has enough PPE for healthcare providers.

I was so thankful to hear Dr. Bonnie Henry finally state this week that this is incorrect.

The Government has been having significant trouble ordering PPE supplies, due to dire need in all countries around the world. Even though there is a process underfoot to produce more masks inside Canada, this will take more time than we have before we completely run out of supplies.

Physicians have been unable to order masks from suppliers for several weeks. There are simply no more masks available. Even masks that are used for drywalling and sanding, are no longer available in hardware stores.

Frontline doctors and nurses need PPE to protect not only themselves, but patients as well.

When we lose a doctor or nurse due to sickness, isolation, or death, we lose the capability to treat many patients.

To help the current mask shortage and reduce spread of infection between patients, physician offices have switched to phone consultations only, unless physical examination is absolutely essential.

Physicians on the frontlines in many hospitals are under severe pressure to not wear masks with every patient, because of the severe shortage. This puts physicians and patients at risk because of asymptomatic spread – there is clear evidence that people with no symptoms are spreading Covid-19.

How does this affect me?

Doctors and nurses can not treat sick patients without wearing a mask.

Firemen are not expected to run into a burning building without protective gear, and neither should they.

Similarly, a nurse or doctor can not be expected to see sick patients without the proper protection, and sacrifice their own lives in the process. Even if the moral argument may not make sense to you, the math should convince you. We can not afford to lose health care workers to illness, isolation or death, as they are needed to treat the sick.

Simply put, if there is not a mask, face shield, gown or gloves for the nurse and doctor that needs to treat you for any medical emergency, there is not a nurse or doctor to treat you.

Even thinking that you will bring a mask for the staff to wear when you need to be examined will not suffice, as facilities may not even be open if there are no masks available.

Kelowna is the receiving hospital for a large area and our hospital will have to treat serious cases of Covid-19 patients from some other communities as well. Our need for supplies is especially great.

How can I help?

We are calling on the public for PPE donations. Please refer to the official government campaign shared with this article.

Our situation is similar to war time, and the frontline health care workers are our soldiers. Many volunteers and businesses have stepped up to help health care workers on the frontlines, such as providing free coffee and laundry services. Medical students are helping with groceries and babysitting.

After keeping yourself strictly isolated to prevent spread, donating medical protective supplies is probably the single most important act you can do to save lives.

Many businesses such as the beauty industry, veterinary clinics, cleaning businesses, etc. have supplies that they are currently unable to use, or able to use in a more limited way to conserve the supplies.

Many individuals have masks and other equipment at home. Many have masks at home that may not be seen as a medical mask, but is still useful as a medical mask.

There are different types of masks used by health care workers.

The N95 mask is not worn by all doctors or nurses in hospitals. This would have been ideal, but there are simply not enough N95’s available. Currently they are only worn by doctors handling the most invasive procedures, such as intubation of patients when they need a ventilator.

The reason is that these invasive procedures produce aerosolization of droplets, which creates an especially high risk for being infected.

N95 masks are absolutely vital for these physicians to continue the lifesaving care for their patients.

N95’s are not only sold by medical suppliers but also by hardware stores, often having 3M printed on the mask.

Nobody should be wearing an N95 in the street. These masks are essential to saving lives in hospitals right now. If even most doctors in hospitals do not need these masks, why does someone shopping for groceries need it? If you have a serious medical condition that puts you at risk with Covid-19 infection, you should not be out in public at all. You have the option of isolating yourself, frontline doctors and nurses do not.

There is a critical need for N95 masks right now.

Surgical masks should be worn by all nurses and physicians due to the reasons explained earlier. Surgical masks are in critical short supply right now, with suppliers being unable to fill orders for hospitals or clinics.

Face shields and eye protection

Covid-19 is spread through droplets and the eyes are also entry ports for the virus; therefore, frontline workers also need to wear face shields. Safety goggles are helpful as well.

A local hospitalist advised me that they expect to run out of face shields very soon.

Call to action – what should I do?

· Donate unused surgical masks, N95 masks, masks with face shields, goggles and gowns to the local hospital. At this stage only unopened boxes of gloves are accepted by IHA.

· Contact logistics@interiorhealth.ca to donate.

· I have been trying to get a clear answer from IHA which supplies they will accept exactly. Sealed supplies (unopened boxes of gloves), unused masks and face shields and any gowns, material or unused disposable gowns or body suits should be acceptable according to my hospitalist source.

· If you have supplies you are willing to donate, but this does not clearly meet the above criteria, please send an email to maskdonationskelowna@gmail.com. This way I can update you as clear direction becomes available.

· If you feel you can not donate your masks or other supplies right now, but you will donate it when the hospital is completely out of supplies and there have not been enough further supply from the government, please send an email to maskdonationskelowna@gmail.com as well, providing your contact details and saying you are willing to donate later. Volunteers will then contact you when supplies are out.

· If you are in a different community, please arrange a similar drive in your local community for your local hospital. Hospitals, clinics and medical staff everywhere are affected by the shortage.

We each need to do our part in fighting this war. Every single person can make a difference in saving lives.

Thank you for being willing to keep frontline healthcare workers going.

Dr. Janneme Frouws, Family physician, Kelowna, BC