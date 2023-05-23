Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swim Club earn multiple awards and medals at provincials in Nanaimo

Several Kelowna athletes returned with hardware from the BC Provincial championships held in Nanaimo over the May long weekend.

Kelowna Dolphins Results Provincials (Jean Peters), Nanaimo 2023

13-15 Duet: 1st place routine, 2nd place championship Amira Cocarell & Riley Hawthorne,

coached by Julia Hansen

16-20 Solo: 1st place routine & 1st place championship (Provincial Champion) Aurora Halsall,

coached by Julia Hansen

16-20 Solo: 6th Place routine Marina Leader, coached by Paige Pomeroy

13-15 Team 2nd place routine, 2nd place championship Amira Cocarell, Athena Ginis, Aurora

Halsall, Giann Hoonjan, Isabella Wentworth, and Riley Hawthorne coached by Julia Hansen

13-15 Team 5th place championship Alina Wostradowski, Eleftheria Orgeta, Fiona Atkinson,

Grace Jensen, and Rowan Skinner coached by Anastasia Sizenova

13-15 Novice Figures: Eleftheria Orgeta 4th place

16-20 Figures: Aurora Halsall 4th Place

Head coach Julia Hansen was also recognized at the provincial competition, a multi-award-winning medalist herself in the recent Masters nationals.

Voluntary Club President Kathleen Martin Ginis says, “We are so pleased with the results this weekend. The swimmers put in so much time and energy to perfect their 2-3 minute routines that it’s a testament to their hard work and the work of our coaches to see them on the podium representing our region. These young athletes aren’t seen as often by the public because they practice in a pool setting, but they really do show the level of artistic swimming here, something the entire region can take pride in.”

The Kelowna Dolphins is the growing Artistic Swim club in Kelowna. Programs range from AquaGO!/beginners to Competitive and Masters programs (Including programs designed for swimmers attending UBCO).

Programs are designed to foster an environment that supports the athlete's development as a whole - physical, mental, and emotional, striving to create well-rounded and balanced athletes who have strong general athletic skills, as well as strong artistic swimming skills. As a smaller club, swimmers get individual attention as they progress.

Practices involve a combination of dry-land and in-water training to help improve each athlete's flexibility, strength, endurance, and technique. Training takes place at the H20 Adventure and Fitness facility and the Kelowna Family Y. The goal is building confidence and strength. Coaches work to develop a sense of pride and accomplishment in each swimmer and create a fun and friendly atmosphere where every swimmer is given leadership opportunities and encouraged to succeed.