Kelowna Donors Urged to Give Blood and Plasma at Easter

While many Canadians are getting ready to enjoy the Easter long weekend, there are patients who need donors to give lifesaving blood and plasma. Canadian Blood Services is asking new and returning donors in Kelowna to show up to help others.

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, many Canadians have returned to a new normal during holiday weekends. Travel and family activities make it difficult for people to find time to donate, but the demand for blood and blood products never stops.

At the Kelowna plasma donor centre at 2271 Harvey Avenue (at the Orchard Park shopping centre; access from the exterior entrance facing Springfield Road), there are 325 open appointments to fill over the long weekend. Donor centre hours are:

Monday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 to Thursday, April 14 from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday over the Easter long weekend

At this time, we can only welcome people with appointments. Same day appointments are available every day at many donor centres and community events across the country.

If you’re in general good health, we ask that new and returning donors book and keep their donation appointments. If you are unable to make it to your appointment, please cancel it so that we can try to find someone else to take your place or re-book into the following month.

Note: If you have travelled to the USA in the past 14 days, you will not be eligible to donate until at least 14 days after you have returned. Travel eligibility criteria is available on blood.ca.

In addition to blood, plasma and platelets, more potential stem cell donors are immediately needed to support patients requiring lifesaving treatment. We urge eligible individuals between the ages of 17 and 35 to join Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry online.

Whether you give blood, platelets and plasma, or register to be a stem cell, organ and tissue donor – show up and give like lives depend on it, because they do.

Book now on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).