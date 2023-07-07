Kelowna drivers not getting the message

During a one-week traffic blitz from June 14, 2023 until June 22, 2023 the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Service impounded eight vehicles, all for excessive speeds. These vehicles were removed from Stewart Road, Glenmore Drive and Clement Avenue.

On July 4, 2023 around 6:30 a.m. on John Hindle Drive, Kelowna, Officers stopped a 2008 Black Dodge Charger which was doing a 142 km in a 60 km zone. This excessive speed resulted in the driver receiving a $483 dollar fine and a seven-day impounded. During this investigation, Officers noted that the vehicle was also uninsured which resulted in an additional fine of $598 dollars.

Finally, on July 6, 2023 just after 6:00 a.m. Officers clocked a Chevrolet pickup doing 136 km in a 90 km zone resulting in the 10th, vehicle removed from the streets of Kelowna in three weeks.

“Ten vehicles removed from our streets all for excessive speeds, this is completely unacceptable and extremely dangerous. These drivers are wilfully putting countless lives at risk” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. The Kelowna RCMP will continue to make every effort in stopping those drivers who disregard the rules on the road and put others at risk.