Kelowna endurnce athlete successfully swims the length of Okanagan Lake

Nick Pelletier has done it.

The Kelowna ultra endurance athlete has completed swimming the length of Okanagan Lake, a distance of over 100 kilometres.

It took him 71 plus hours.

That was way short of the record but still, he's only the second athlete to accomplish such an incredible feat.

Nick arrived on the beach in Penticton around 4:30 this morning.

According to Jackson Jerome of his support team, he had company.

"Yeah, random swimmer, just came out in the middle of the night. It was a really cool surprise for Nick. They swam with him for probably the last 5 - 7 kilometres. Of course, Nick swam the last kilometre on his own into the beach."

Pelletier is exhausted and that, perhaps, is an understatement.

He's already been checked out by ambulance paramedics.

Pelletier's goal was to raise ten thousand dollars for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

While his swim failed to break the record for swimming Okanagan Lake, his fund raising has been more than successful.

As of Friday morning, the total exceed twenty seven thousand dollars, with donations still coming in.