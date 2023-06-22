Kelowna Falcons announce Firefighter Night

The Kelowna Falcons are proud to welcome back the Annual Firefighters Night at the ballpark this Thursday (today). All ticket sales will be donated to the BC Burn Fund which is dedicated to promoting burn prevention and providing survivors and their families support through their recovery journey process.

Elks Stadium will be turned into a fantastic playground with firefighters, bouncy castles, fun games, prizes, and oh the Falcons host the Bellingham Bells in the final game of their series.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Vancouver Canuck alumni Aaron Volpatti! The Burn Fund is near to his heart after a devastating burn accident in 2005, he was able to defy the odds and play in the NHL.

Meanwhile the Falcons (9-8) will take on the Bells (11-3) before heading out on the road for the weekend in Port Angeles.

Don’t miss out on this game and the party -ike atmosphere at Elks Stadium. Reserve your tickets online HERE.