Kelowna Falcons Baseball back in business after two year of Covid cancellations

After missing two consecutive seasons due to the pandemic, the Kelowna Falcons are ready to return to Elks Stadium and the West Coast League on June 3, 2022.

The Falcons will open the new season at home against the visiting Victoria Harbourcats, a series that was turning into a terrific rivalry before the pandemic. The regular season will again be a 54-game schedule which concludes on August 7, 2022.

Some extra excitement next summer includes three new West Coast League teams and they are all Canadian. The Kamloops NorthPaws will open a series at Elks Stadium on June 17th, the Edmonton Riverhawks and Nanaimo NightOwls will also make stops in Kelowna.

“Words cannot describe the excitement around our club,” says General Manager Mark Nonis. “We know its only November and baseball may not be on the minds of many but we wanted to share our schedule with everyone to take a break from all the negative pandemic news. We are crossing our fingers we can get back on the field in June without issue and welcome our new Canadian counterparts.”

Of the 54 games the Falcons will play, 27 will be home dates with potential playoff games following the regular season. In addition to the Canadian teams, fans in Kelowna will see their arch nemesis the Wenatchee Applesox, Walla Walla Sweets, Port Angeles Lefties, Yakima Pippins and the Ridgefield Raptors for the first time.

The WCL now has 16 member teams split into a pair of divisions; the North and South.

Season tickets are available now by calling the Falcons headquarters at 250-763-4100 and make a perfect Christmas gift.

