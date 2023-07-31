Kelowna Falcons Blast Victoria

What a difference a day makes.

Sunday afternoon the Kelowna Falcons showed the rest of the North Division and the West Coast League that they are all in when it comes to the final playoff spot after an 11-0 shutout over the Victoria Harbourcats.

It was a bounce back game after the team was held to just one hit on Saturday night. The bats awoke in a big way pounding out 16 hits, including a 6-6 performance from Griffin Palfrey, a four-hit afternoon from Garet Crewshaw and Raphael Smeenk (pictured) tattooed his third homer of the season.

The Falcons offense scored in six of the nine innings starting with four runs in the top of the second to slam the door on the Harbourcats. In that inning Crenshaw, Smeenk, Eddie Fines and Jonas Salk all drove in runs. Both Crewshaw and Smeenk each collected three RBIs during the matinee.

That four-run second inning was all starter Tai Phetluangsy would need, throwing five innings and fanning five in his first start and win of the summer. He gave up two hits and a walk before reliever Sam Hall dominated the rest of the way, throwing the final four shutout innings striking out four more Cats.

The victory was extra gratifying as the Nanaimo NightOwls also lost and are now two full games back of the Falcons for the final playoff spot with six games to go.

The Falcons will play in Kamloops on Tuesday before welcoming the NorthPaws on Wednesday and Thursday to Elks Stadium. On Tuesday the Falcons will hold Umpire Appreciation Night in support of Kid Sport, then Wednesday is StingRay radio night, keep listening to Country 100.7 and K96.3 for a chance to win free tickets to the game.

