Kelowna Falcons Clinch Playoff Spot

The Kelowna Falcons have clinched the final playoff spot in the North Division after a convincing 10-0 shutout of the Kamloops NorthPaws on Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.

Jonas Salk led the offensive hit parade with four of the Falcons 13 hits. He had a pair of doubles, an RBI, scored five runs and stole a base. Garet Crenshaw, Griffin Palfrey and Sam Flores each drove in two runs and had a multi-hit game.

On the mound, Koen van’t Klooster was the beneficiary of the Falcons offensive explosion. He recorded the win after throwing five innings of shutout ball and fanned seven.

With the win and a Nanaimo loss, the Falcons clinched the fourth seed in the North Division and will meet the Bellingham Bells in the opening round of the West Coast League playoffs. The Falcons will host game one of the best of three series on Tuesday night at Elks Stadium. Playoff ticket information will be released soon.

Before that however, the Falcons face the NorthPaws one more time on Thursday night, then host the Wenatchee Applesox this weekend.