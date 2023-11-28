Kelowna Falcons release 2024 schedule

After setting a new team record for attendance in 2023 the Kelowna Falcons are eager to get back on the field in 2024 and are excited to announce the official schedule.

For the first time in years the Falcons open the season in the month of May, opening at Elks Stadium on Friday May 31st to begin six straight at home welcoming the Nanaimo NightOwls and Victoria Harbourcats.

The Falcons enter their 22nd summer in Kelowna and will play a 56-game schedule which concludes on Sunday August 8, 2024 on the road in Portland. The final home game is Saturday August 3rd against the Kamloops NorthPaws. Expectations will be higher this season after a playoff berth last year and the return of manager Doug Noce and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Yes, we do have high expectations, but we are also realistic,” says Mark Nonis, Falcons General Manager. “Doug and his staff along with the connections we have built with NCAA programs the last few years will put another great product on the field next summer. We were so excited and thankful for our fan support last summer and setting a new attendance record is an incredible feeling. We are building off that momentum and are excited to showcase our 2024 roster to our fans in May.”

The Falcons 56-game schedule will feature 28 at home with potential playoff games following the regular season. In addition to the NightOwls, NorthPaws and Harbourcats fans in Kelowna will see the Wenatchee Applesox, Port Angeles Lefties, Portland Pickles, Yakima Valley Pippins, Edmonton Riverhawks and Bellingham Bells.

Season tickets make a great stocking stuffer and are available now by calling the Falcons headquarters at 250-763-4100. For a complete schedule click FALCONS 2024 SCHEDULE.