Kelowna Falcons Release Schedule

After missing the 2020 summer due to the pandemic, the Kelowna Falcons are ready to return for the 20th anniversary season on June 4, 2021.



The Falcons will open the new season on the road in Bellingham and a three-game series against the Bells before the home opener against the Port Angeles Lefties on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at Elks Stadium. The regular season schedule will again be a 54-game schedule which concludes on August 12, 2021.



Some extra excitement next summer includes three new West Coast League teams and they are all Canadian. The Kamloops NorthPaws will open a series at Elks Stadium on June 22nd, the Edmonton Riverhawks and Nanaimo NightOwls will also make stops in Kelowna.



“We are cautiously optimistic about next summer,” says General Manager Mark Nonis. “Announcing the schedule today is a nice break from all the negative pandemic news we’ve been hearing as of late. Everyone in our organization and across the League is crossing their fingers we can get back on the field in June and see some of our new Canadian counterparts. I think everyone in Kelowna needs that too.”



Of the 54 games the Falcons will play, 27 will be home dates with potential playoff games following the regular season. In addition to the Lefties and Canadian teams, fans in Kelowna will see their arch nemesis the Wenatchee Applesox, Walla Walla Sweets and Yakima Pippins. The NorthPaws will make two stops at Elks Stadium.



The WCL now has 15 member teams split into a pair of divisions; the North and South divisions.



Season tickets are available now by calling the Falcons headquarters at 250-763-4100 and make a perfect Christmas gift.