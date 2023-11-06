Kelowna Falcons to start WCL season in May 2024

The West Coast League (WCL), now entering its 20th year, and third year with a roster of 16 teams ranging from Alberta to Oregon, has officially unveiled its much-anticipated schedule for the 2024 regular season and exciting postseason.

All 16 teams will kick off their WCL campaigns on Friday, May 31, igniting another summer of compelling baseball. The regular season will culminate on Thursday, Aug. 8, promising fans an action-packed season from start to finish, with everyone looking to dethrone the Corvallis Knights as league champions.

WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer shared his excitement for next season, saying, "The West Coast League continues to grow and thrive, and we're thrilled to announce the 2024 schedule. With 16 dynamic teams competing, this season promises to be our best yet, as we build upon 2023's record-setting attendance."

The postseason format remains consistent, featuring three rounds of competition. It begins with two best-of-three divisional playoffs in both the North and South, starting on Saturday, Aug. 10. Following this, the loser-out semifinal round will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, setting the stage for the ultimate showdown: the championship game slated for August 16.

Adding to the anticipation? The WCL All-Star Game is back, scheduled for July 17. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can look forward to an incredible display of talent on the field. Further details regarding the All-Star Game will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

"The WCL All-Star Game is a true showcase of the league's finest talents," Commissioner Neyer added, "and we're excited to bring this fan-favorite event back to the schedule."

The WCL, which expanded to 16 teams in 2022, boasts an impressive roster of teams. In the North Division, you'll find the Bellingham Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, Victoria HarbourCats, and Wenatchee AppleSox. Meanwhile, the South Division features the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Cowlitz Black Bears, Portland Pickles, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins.

﻿The 2024 WCL season promises to be a summer filled with thrilling baseball action, rivalries, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for more updates as the season approaches.

Click here to view the complete 2024 WCL schedule.