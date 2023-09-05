Kelowna Farmer's Market relocating to Landmark District

Stober Group is delighted to announce an exciting collaboration with the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. Starting April 2024, the Landmark District will serve as the new backdrop for this iconic market, signifying an exciting chapter for both entities. "This is more than just a relocation; it's a vision of how we see the Landmark District evolving,” expressed Stober Group COO, Lisa Lock. “The inclusion of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is central to this vision, adding more vibrancy and life to the District. Their presence is pivotal in making this community a bustling hub, enriching our ongoing commitment to local farmers, artisans, small business and the community at large."

Nestled in a central spot within the city, the Landmark District ensures that the market remains accessible to all Kelowna residents. The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, known for its wide array of vendors – from fresh produce to artisanal crafts – views this transition as an opportunity to extend its legacy in a dynamic environment.

Allie Becker, President of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, remarks, " Our partnership with Stober Group represents a shared dedication to enriching our community. We're excited to grow in a space that resonates with the spirit of Kelowna."

Both Stober Group and the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market extend their gratitude to the community for their continued support and look forward to fostering spaces where connections grow, and memories are crafted.