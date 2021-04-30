Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market, May 1st

The Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market will be a busy place Saturday, at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield.

"The good news this week is asparagus is on. They're a little bit early this year which is good."

Spokesperson David Price says there'll be plenty of other items from eggs to cheese to bedding plants.

Price reminds you to follow all covid safety protocols.

Facemasks are not mandatory but are strongly recommened

Price says if you forget your's, the Market will gladly provide one for free.

He also asks pet owners to leave their dogs at home.