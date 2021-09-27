Kelowna fire crews called to house fire on Bemrose Road

At approximately 8:35 pm, Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a fire in a home at the 3600 block of Bemrose Road.

The first arriving officer confirmed a small fire on the exterior of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished by the KFD crews.

Damage was kept to the one corner of the house but the attached green house was extensively damaged.

KFD responded with four Engines, a Rescue Truck, a Tender and a Command Vehicle. RCMP and Fortis Electric also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire was accidental.