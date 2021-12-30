Kelowna fire crews deal with shed fire

At approximately 01:00 AM Fire dispatch received a call reporting a shed on fire in the alley behind a residence in the 600 block of Roanoke Ave. First arriving engine reported a 20x20 Shed fully involved upon their arrival.

An exterior attack was used until the shed could be de-energized at which time an interior attack was used to extinguish the fire.

The fire will be investigated tomorrow but is not deemed to be suspicious.

There were no injuries and no one was displaced because of this incident.

The Fire Department responded with 15 personnel 3 Engines, a Command vehicle and a Rescue Truck.