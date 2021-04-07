Kelowna fire crews douse bush fire

At approximately 6:15 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received two separate calls reporting a smoke sighting in the June Springs Rd area of East Kelowna and also the Gallagher/Mantle Court area of Rutland.

Units were dispatched to both locations. After investigation nothing was found at Mantle Court. However, a bush fire was located approximately 3/4km up the Myra Canyon Forest Service Rd. The first arriving officer reported a bush fire.

Crew advanced lines to the fire and quickly extinguished it. Fire had climbed several trees before being extinguished. The fire is deemed suspicious in nature. RCMP have been notified of the event. KFD responded with two engines, two bush trucks , command vehicle and 15 personnel.

Kelowna Fire Department reminds everyone campfires are not permitted within the city of Kelowna.