Kelowna fire crews knock down building blaze

The Kelowna Fire Department called out to a building fire at the corner of Dougal and Valley View Roads around 1:15 this morning.

The first arriving crew located a fire on the exterior of a large vacant building at that location.

A person at the scene had thrown a bucket of water on the fire prior to their arrival.

Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the building wall.

Crews put out the remaining fire and a mattress and several other personal effects were also consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

RCMP did attended the scene as well.