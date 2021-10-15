Kelowna fire crews knock down building blaze
The Kelowna Fire Department called out to a building fire at the corner of Dougal and Valley View Roads around 1:15 this morning.
The first arriving crew located a fire on the exterior of a large vacant building at that location.
A person at the scene had thrown a bucket of water on the fire prior to their arrival.
Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the building wall.
Crews put out the remaining fire and a mattress and several other personal effects were also consumed by the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
RCMP did attended the scene as well.